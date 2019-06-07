2nd defendant takes plea deal in central Iowa slaying

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman accused of helping a man choke a woman to death and dispose of her body has taken a plea deal.

Webster County District Court records say 27-year-old Mackenzie Knigge pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and two other crimes. Prosecutors say Knigge and Phillip Williams, of Lafayette, Indiana, killed 26-year-old Jessica Gomez in Knigge's Clare apartment in August 2017. Her body was found in a field near Clare.

Williams was sentenced in April to 30 years in an Iowa prison. Both Knigge and Williams had been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors lowered the charges in return for their guilty pleas. Knigge's trial had been scheduled to begin Monday.

Knigge's sentencing is set for July 8.