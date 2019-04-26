2nd man arrested in shooting of Davenport officer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of shooting a Davenport police officer has been charged with attempted murder, and a second man has been arrested in connection with the case.

Scott County court records say 27-year-old Brett Dennis also is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The records say Dennis shot Officer Ryan Leabo on Thursday afternoon during a struggle following a foot chase. Police say Dennis fled Leabo when Leabo tried to stop Dennis and 27-year-old Nathaniel Viering. Viering remained at the scene and was later charged with several drug crimes. The court records don't list an attorney for him.

Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Thursday night that Leabo was stable and "doing well."