3 arrested after botched carjacking leads to fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say three people have been arrested after a botched carjacking resulted in a fatal shooting.

They say 18-year-old Juan Andres Allen was pronounced dead at the scene of Wednesday night's shooting in a store parking lot on Tucson's east side.

Police say Allen and another man were armed with handguns and tried to steal a vehicle from a man who was sitting in his car.

They say the man pulled out a handgun and shot Allen multiple times.

Three people who were with Allen fled the scene in a stolen SUV but were later arrested.

Police say 19-year-old Eduardo Carranza, 18-year-old Francisco Morales and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges in the case.

The name of the man who fatally shot Allen wasn't immediately released.