3 arrested on I-95 after shots fired in Boston

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Police say three people involved in a shooting in Boston have been arrested in Attleboro.

Massachusetts State Police say that troopers responded to a report of a shooting in the Dorchester neighborhood just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, authorities found a single bullet hole in the trunk area of the vehicle owned by the person who called the police.

The individual was then able to give police a description of the suspect's vehicle, which had a Rhode Island license plate. Police later stopped the car as it traveled south on Interstate 95, and arrested three suspects without any incident.

Officers say there was no weapon found inside the car, but they did find a large capacity 9mm magazine.