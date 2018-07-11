3 charged in marriage fraud case in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted three people accused of conspiring to commit marriage fraud in a sham marriage case.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Faisal Garba-Adenkunjo, Farangis Gafarova and Jeremiah Logan are set to make their first court appearances Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Gafarova and Logan are also charged with marriage fraud.

In court records unsealed last week, a federal prosecutor said Garba-Adenkunjo, a lawful permanent resident, spoke with Logan sometime in 2014 about marrying Gafarova so Gafarova could get a green card and stay in the U.S. once her student visa expired.

Prosecutors say Logan agreed to do it for $5,000, but ultimately was paid $2,800.

Court records show the two married on Jan. 10, 2015, in Omaha.

