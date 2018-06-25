3 dead in unrelated shootings in Mississippi's largest city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three men are dead after apparently unrelated shootings in Mississippi's largest city.

Jackson police say the men were shot late Sunday and early Monday morning. Police have reported no arrests and have named no suspects.

Police say 39-year-old Ricky Ollie was shot multiple times around 11 p.m. Sunday and died shortly after being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Around midnight, 19-year-old Caleb Kinnard was shot in the head. He died at a hospital.

Then, around 1:30 a.m., police found 19-year-old JDarrien McClendon shot in the chest in a parking lot. McClendon also died at a local hospital.

Jackson has been struggling with a spike in murders this year. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is scheduled to name a permanent police chief to replace outgoing interim Chief Anthony Moore.