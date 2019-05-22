3 dead near Atlanta after robbery turns into gunfight

ATLANTA (AP) — An attempted robbery at an apartment complex near Atlanta turned into a grisly scene when the robber and two victims were all killed in a gun battle.

WXIA-TV reports that police believe two men were in a parking lot drinking late Tuesday when another man attempted to rob them.

A fight broke out over a gun, and all three were fatally shot.

Captain A.W. Ford with DeKalb County Police says that, in his words, "There was a gunfight and everybody lost."

Police found the two victims lying dead near one another. The robber ran from the scene and was found dead in a wooded area.

Officials say at least ten rounds were fired.

An investigation is ongoing and police have not yet released the names of those involved.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/