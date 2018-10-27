3 hurt in Weld County oil tank battery fire

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Weld County say three people have been injured in an oil tank battery fire.

Weld County Sheriff's spokesman Matt Turner says deputies responding to a call on Saturday morning found the battery engulfed in flames east of Briggsdale.

Turner says one worker suffered severe burns and was taken to North Colorado Medical Center. Two other workers sustained minor injuries.

Crews from the Briggsdale Fire Protection District extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Turner says in a statement that initial information suggests the fire started during maintenance work.