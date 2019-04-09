3 indicted after trace of gun used to wound New York officer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted three people on charges they bartered firearms for drugs after a weapon used to wound a New York City police officer was traced to Vermont.

An indictment unsealed Monday says the charges against Jennifer Griffin, Kenneth Stone, and Gregory Miller stemmed from the July 2018 wounding of Detective Miguel Soto, who was shot in the leg with a .45-caliber handgun.

Prosecutors say the weapon was purchased in Rutland less than a year earlier and stolen from Griffin's friend. Prosecutors say Stone and Miller discussed on Facebook trading the firearm for narcotics.

Griffin and Miller pleaded not guilty Monday. Stone's in state custody on another charge.

Griffin's attorney says he looks forward to defending his client. Miller's attorney didn't return a call seeking comment.