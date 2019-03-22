3 injured in shooting during nightclub brawl

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Three people have been shot during a brawl at a Connecticut nightclub.

West Haven police say the fight at the Lotus Lounge was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities say officers found one gunshot victim at the scene and later learned two other victims had been taken to the hospital.

The names and conditions of the victims have not been released.

Sgt. Charles Young said later Friday morning that the three people continued to be treated at local hospital.

Young said no arrests have been made.