3 juveniles arrested in Chino Valley burglaries

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Chino Valley police say three juveniles have been arrested for two separate burglaries.

Lt. Randy Chapman said Wednesday that the arrest of a boy for stealing a large safe, cash and packaged meat from a meat processing facility led to two suspects in another burglary.

The boy admitted to Yavapai County sheriff's deputies who were investigating a fight at his Paulden home to burglarizing the plant on Dec. 13. An 18-year-old man was also arrested as an accomplice.

Chapman says the burglary resembled one at Chino Valley High School in October in which a safe with more than $5,000 was stolen.

The boy denied involvement but named two other juveniles.

Chapman says they have been booked into a juvenile detention center on charges of burglary, theft and aggravated criminal damage.