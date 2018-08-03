3 juveniles face murder conspiracy charge in bat attack

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Burleigh County authorities have charged three juveniles with conspiracy to commit murder in what they say is a baseball bat attack in a rural area.

Sheriff's Maj. Kelly Leben says the juveniles identify themselves as gang members, and one of them struck an adult in the head with a bat early Sunday at a recreational area along the Missouri River south of Bismarck.

The adult survived but authorities aren't releasing information about his condition. Authorities also did not immediately release details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

The juveniles are in custody at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.