3 killed in shootout in Mexico City market neighborhood

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of three men in the Tepito neighborhood, which is known for its expansive street market and counterfeit goods trade.

The city prosecutor's office says a shootout Monday evening left two dead in the street and a third dead inside an electronics market. A fourth person was wounded. The motive was under investigation.

Separately, Mexico City prosecutors say a man was shot to death in the upscale Polanco neighborhood Monday afternoon. The man died in the street.

In a third case, authorities say a woman in an SUV asked someone for help unloading a package in the north side neighborhood of Zona Escolar. That person summoned police, who found a man's body wrapped in blankets. The woman fled before officers arrived.