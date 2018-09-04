https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/3-men-found-dead-inside-a-Yuma-home-All-had-13204283.php
Authorities investigate triple homicide; 3 men found in home
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three men found dead inside a Yuma home and say it's now classified as a triple homicide case.
Yuma County Sheriff's officials say they're searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the shootings and they don't believe it was a random event.
They say the bodies were found Monday afternoon and all had apparent gunshot wounds.
Sheriff's officials announced Tuesday that the victims were 20-year-old Grady Baxter, 19-year-old Nicholas Grabbe and 24-year-old Javier Sanchez.
All were Yuma residents.
Investigators from the sheriff's office and Yuma police worked through the night collecting evidence from the scene, but there's no immediate word on a possible motive for the shootings.
