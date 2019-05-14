3 people dead, 2 injured following St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Police say five people have been shot, including three who have died, following a shooting on the city's north side.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Shreve.

Police said one victim is in critical condition, while another is in serious but stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.