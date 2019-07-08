3 shot at outdoor party in Mississippi attended by 200

SARDIS, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi sheriff says three people were shot and injured at a party that as many as 200 people were attending.

Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby tells local news outlets deputies were called around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The party was taking place in a wooded area on a dead-end road near Sardis.

Darby says one man was shot in the stomach and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. A second man was shot in the ankle and a third man was shot multiple times. They were taken to hospitals in private vehicles. All are expected to recover.

Darby says investigators suspect gambling and drugs were present at the party.

The sheriff says deputies are seeking more information because the people who were shot aren't saying much.