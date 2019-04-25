3 stabbed at Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Three people have been stabbed at a home in Sioux Falls.

Officers were called to the house about 2 a.m. Thursday where they found three people with stab wounds. They were rushed to hospitals and are expected to be OK.

Police say two people who knew each other got into an argument. One stabbed the other and those who tried to intervene were also injured.

The assailant fled from the residence and is still at large.