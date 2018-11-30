3 staff treated for drug exposure at another Ohio prison

MARION, Ohio (AP) — Officials say three staff members at an Ohio prison were treated for exposure to the powerful painkiller fentanyl on the same day that suspected overdoses led to treatment of one inmate and evaluation of another.

Affected workers were treated at a hospital after the incident Thursday at Marion Correctional Institution, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Columbus.

Ohio's Department of Rehabilitation and Correction hasn't shared details about how the drug exposure occurred.

A spokeswoman confirmed one inmate was taken to an outside medical facility but didn't provide an update on that inmate's condition.

The incident comes months after two dozen people were exposed to a mix of heroin and fentanyl at Ross Correctional Institution near Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAWTH'-ee). That prompted prison officials to discuss changes aimed at preventing such occurrences.