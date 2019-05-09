https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/3-teenage-girls-report-sexual-assaults-at-Kansas-13832672.php
3 teenage girls report sexual assaults at Kansas YMCA
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after three teenage girls reported being sexually assaulted at the downtown Wichita YMCA.
The Wichita Eagle reports officers responded at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday to a sexual assault call at the facility.
Wichita police officer Charley Davidson says two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted in the indoor pool area by a man they did not know.
Jail records show the suspect was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Thursday and booked on suspicion of rape, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of sexual battery.
