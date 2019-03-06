3rd man sent to federal prison in Arizona in kidnapping case

PHOENIX (AP) — A third man has been sentenced to federal prison in Arizona in an interstate kidnapping case.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Jesus Humberto Barrera Estrada of Scottsdale got a 60-month prison term Monday followed by six years of supervised release.

Last month, 22-year-old Corey Webster Newkirk of Tempe was sentenced to 78 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

In December, 20-year-old Gabriel Mario Morales received a 60-month prison term followed by five years of supervised release.

All three men had previously pleaded guilty to interstate kidnapping.

Prosecutors say the men drove to southern California and physically restrained a woman inside a vehicle last June and drove her across state lines.

A traffic stop in Quartzsite, Arizona, led to the victim's rescue and the arrests of the three men.