3rd suspect in violent home invasion pleads guilty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who participated in a violent armed home invasion in which the victims were threatened with death has pleaded guilty to related charges.

Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Friday that 19-year-old Elijah Blyden, of Cranston, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery this week. Blyden is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31.

Authorities say three people forced their way into a Providence apartment last June. They held the family at gunpoint, bound them with cords, threatened them with two guns and a kitchen knife, and pistol-whipped one victim. The victims were robbed of cash and jewelry and the apartment was ransacked. As they left, the defendants threatened to kill the victims if they called police.

Blyden's two co-defendants have previously pleaded to charges arising from this home invasion.