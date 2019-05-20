4 Kentucky men charged in child predator sting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says four men have been charged in a child predator sting.

Beshear announced in a news release the arrests last week of 23-year-old Jarrett Hoskins, 32-year-old Ricky Cornish Jr., 34-year-old Joseph Leavitt and 46-year-old Michael Stewart.

Hoskins was charged with promoting child trafficking. He and the others were charged with using electronic devices to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities. Stewart also is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Franklin County commonwealth's attorney is handling the prosecution.

It wasn't known whether the defendants have attorneys who could comment on the charges.