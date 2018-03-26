4 arrested in shooting that killed 1 teen, injured another

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (AP) — Four people are charged in connection with a Mississippi shooting that left one teenage girl dead and another one injured.

WDAM-TV reports that 25-year-old Quaddarris Margun Sumlin, 25-year-old Travis Kentrell Bunch, 21-year-old Keyshad Donnell Arrington and Jeremy Oshea McKenzie were arrested in connection with the early Saturday shooting in which 18-year-old Mercedes Angelique Dudley was killed.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says shots were fired into a car transporting Dudley, 18-year-old Rosalind Tykiara Taylor and a man. Dudley and Taylor were struck by the bullets. Taylor's exact condition is unknown.

It's unclear if the men have lawyers. The circumstances of the shooting have not been detailed.

___

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com