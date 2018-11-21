4 arrested in weekend shooting death in Mississippi

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (AP) — Four people have been arrested in a weekend shooting death in Mississippi.

Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones told news outlets that 33-year-old Canvis Hester of Hazlehurst was found beside a road Sunday morning, with several gunshot wounds.

The sheriff said two men and two women were arrested Tuesday and have been charged with capital murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

The suspects are 20-year-old Dajour Nashay Sutton of Hazlehurst; 22-year-old Augustyn Lewis of Crystal Springs; 22-year-old Antonio Bailey of Crystal Springs; and 39-year-old Kimberly Sutton.

Investigators think all four of the suspects knew Hester.

It was not known if they have attorneys yet.