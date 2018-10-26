4 charged after toddler spotted crossing street with beer

STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania have charged four adults after an officer spotted a toddler running across the street carrying an open beer.

WHP-TV reports an officer in the borough of Steelton was on patrol earlier this month when he saw two children under the age of two running across a street without shoes on.

The officer then noticed one of the children was also carrying a full, open beer.

Four people have been charged with endangering the welfare of children in the borough just south of Harrisburg.

___

