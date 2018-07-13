4 charged in Little Rock teen's shooting death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Three reported gang members who were in a Little Rock nightclub during a mass shooting last year have been charged in a teenager's death.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Tyler Jackson, Machita Decosta Mitchell Jr., Kenwan Sherrod and Keterrioun Deshon Chandler were charged this week with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of 14-year-old Cyncere Alexander.

Cyncere was found dead in a Little Rock apartment July 24, 2017. Police declined Thursday to provide any details regarding a motive, but an investigator testified in March that Cyncere's father was also a gang member and was arguing with Mitchell over missing marijuana.

Jackson, Mitchell and Sherrod were together inside the Power Ultra Lounge during a mass shooting that injured dozens July 1, 2017. Jackson reportedly told police he fired the first shot. He's been charged in the case.

