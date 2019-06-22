4 dead in Santa Maria mobile home park shooting, explosion

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) — A shooting and explosion left four people dead Friday at a Central California mobile home park, including the suspect, police said.

Police responded to a shooting shortly before noon at the Casa Grande Mobile Estates in this Central California coastal town.

They found two men dead at the clubhouse and were told that the suspect might be headed to a nearby home, police said.

Moments later, police heard an explosion at the home.

Firefighters couldn't immediately fight the blaze because it was believed the suspect might be nearby. Authorities also say there was concern because ammunition in the home was exploding from the fire.

"All throughout the firefighting efforts, ammunition was cooking off," Police Chief Phil Hansen said.

Eventually, the fire was doused. Police say they found two more people dead inside, including the suspect.

Their names weren't released.

The fire burned as many as four mobile homes.

There's no immediate word on a motive for the shooting or the cause of the explosion.

Some residents told the Santa Maria Times that there had been long-running enmity between the suspect and the two men at the clubhouse stemming from an altercation at the park's pitch-and-putt golf course.

"These three guys were threatening each other for a long time," Keith Castro said.