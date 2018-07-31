4 dead, including boy, in murder-suicide amid custody battle













NEW YORK (AP) — A murder-suicide that left four people dead in New York City, including a 6-year-old boy, may have stemmed from a trans-Atlantic custody fight.

Police found suspect James Shields; his son, Jimmy; and two women dead in a Queens apartment around 9 p.m. Monday.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified one of the women as the boy's 47-year-old mother.

Shields' father told reporters that his son was in a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife. James Shields Sr. said she was taking Jimmy to the Netherlands next week.

James Shields Jr. posted on GoFundMe in April under the subject "Child Kidnapping" that his ex-wife only wanted the boy in the U.S. two weeks a year.

He wrote he couldn't accept that, saying his perfect life had "spiraled out of control."