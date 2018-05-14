https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/4-juveniles-arrested-1-still-sought-in-Dayton-12913222.php
4 juveniles arrested, 1 still sought in Dayton killing
Updated 2:31 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018
DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have now arrested four juveniles and are looking for a fifth in connection with a fatal shooting in Dayton last week.
Washoe Tribal Police arrested the two most recent suspects Thursday on suspicion of open murder in the killing of 34-year-old Joseph Jarratt at a Dayton shopping center on May 7.
Both were identified as 17-year-old Carson City residents. The two other suspects apprehended earlier also are 17 years old.
The Lyon County sheriff's office says the shooting apparently stemmed from a marijuana deal gone bad.
Sheriff's deputies are continuing to search for a 16-year-old suspect from Carson City.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff at 775-436-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
