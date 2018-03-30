Judge denies bail for suspect in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A judge has denied bail for a man accused of injuring four people in an apparent random shooting in downtown Rapid City.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dwight Quigley faces a dozen criminal charges in the Wednesday night shooting, including attempted murder.

The Rapid City Journal reports a Pennington County prosecutor asked Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen to set a $500,000 cash-only bond. Deputy State's Attorney Alexandra Weiss says Quigley fired multiple shots into a car "with no apparent motive."

Authorities say three people were shot when Quigley allegedly fired multiple shots into a vehicle about 10 p.m. Wednesday. A fourth person was injured when the vehicle crashed in a ditch. All are expected to survive.

Police have recovered a semi-automatic rifle believed used in the shooting. They're still investigating a possible motive.

