45 years in prison for attack on South Dakota trooper

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Washington state man convicted of trying to kill a South Dakota state trooper following a traffic stop has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Thirty-six-year-old Donald Willingham was convicted by a Pennington County jury in December of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and three other charges.

The Rapid City Journal reports the sentence Monday comes more than two years after Trooper Zachary Bader stopped Willingham and his three friends along Interstate 90 near Box Elder for speeding. Willingham and his friends were driving from Seattle to Chicago with marijuana and cash in the car.

Bader was severely beaten and left for dead as he tried to arrest Willingham. The three other defendants pleaded guilty last year to drug charges and being an accessory to a crime.

