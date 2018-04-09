4th teen arrested in North Carolina robbery shooting death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A fourth teen has been charged with murder in a robbery shooting death in North Carolina's largest city.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release Sunday that a 16-year-old female turned herself in to officers. She also is charged with armed robbery.

Police say 36-year-old Maria Echeverria de Gomez was shot in a robbery at an apartment complex April 3. Police say she was heading to work when the robbery occurred.

A 15-year-old was arrested April 5 and charged with murder and armed robbery.

Nineteen-year-old Antonio Shine and a 17-year-old were arrested the day after the shooting and were charged with murder and armed robbery.