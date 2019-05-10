5 arrested after state-federal gun, drug investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say five Rhode Island residents have been arrested in connection with a joint-state federal investigation into illicit drug and gun sales.

Attorney General Peter Neronha says the arrests were made after a four-month investigation, and resulted in the seizure of two handguns and a quantity of cocaine.

The four men and one woman arrested are from West Warwick, Cumberland, Coventry and Pawtucket. They face a variety of charges including firearms and drug offenses.

The defendants were arraigned Wednesday. Two of them were held without bail as violators of probation conditions stemming from previous convictions. The other three were released on bail.