$500K bail set, sex offender charged with sending child porn

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A judge set bail at $500,000 for a registered sex offender on charges he sent images of child pornography to his adult son.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 39-year-old Garland W. Loman appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court Monday on a charge of felony sexual abuse of children. He did not enter a plea.

Court records say Lowman's son, who does not live in Montana, reported to Gallatin County law enforcement that his father sent him sexually explicit messages including an images of a naked girl who appeared to be about 10 years old. Investigators say Lowman acknowledged sending the pictures, but argued they were not child pornography.

Defense attorney Ben Refling asked for Lowman's bail to be set at $250,000, saying he had lived in the area since 2011. Lowman is on probation.

