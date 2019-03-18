5th fire since last December at abandoned building in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fifth fire since December at an abandoned building in Tucson.

City fire officials say the latest blaze occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

They responded to a 911 call from a security guard of a nearby apartment building who reported smoke in the area.

When crews got access to the complex, they were able to get the fire under control in less than 10 minutes with no injuries to firefighters.

Authorities say a man was killed in a blaze at the same complex in January, and fire officials have encountered what equates to booby traps on previous incidents.

The cause of the latest fire is under investigation.