$6,000 in rewards in shooting death of Indianapolis toddler

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say rewards totaling $6,000 are being offered for information in the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl and the wounding of her 19-year-old aunt.

Police say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives if offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect or suspects and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is offering a $1,000 reward.

Malayshia Robson was killed and Ana Fox injured early Thursday after more than 20 shots were fired into an Indianapolis home.

Police say about 10 people, mostly members of the same family, were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police Chief Bryan Roach says a dispute on social media escalated into the shooting.