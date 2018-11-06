6 Oregon officers remain on leave after deadly shooting

COQUILLE, Ore. (AP) — A prosecutor says six Oregon law enforcement officers remain on paid administrative leave after they shot and killed a man in Brandon who fired a shotgun at them.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier says a North Bend police detective, a Coquille police officer, two Coos County deputies, and two state troopers all returned fire after 65-year-old Robert Foster fired a shot.

The shooting occurred after a more than four-hour standoff between Foster and police Saturday.

Frasier says officers repeatedly ordered Foster to drop his shotgun and surrender, and he ordered them to kill him.

The prosecutor says Foster intended to provoke officers into killing him, noting that he had attempted suicide last month.

The Coos Bay Police Department is investigating the shooting.