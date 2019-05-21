6 charged after Alabama slaying, 7th suspect sought

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say they've arrested six people and are still looking for another suspect in a slaying earlier this month.

Authorities in the Huntsville suburb of Madison tell news outlets that 19-year-old Caleb Ryan Kegley of Athens is charged with murder and burglary in the May 6 stabbing death of Luke Robert Pratt.

Kegley was the sixth person charged after the killing, and authorities said Tuesday they are looking for another suspect who could be in Florida.

Court records aren't available to show whether Kegley has a lawyer to speak on his behalf. He's jailed with bail set at $120,000.

Police found Pratt dead inside a home. Another person survived at least one gunshot wound.

Charges filed so far range from burglary to capital murder.