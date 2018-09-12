7 escape from jail in northeastern Louisiana, 3 caught

TALLULAH, La. (AP) — Seven state inmates climbed the fence and escaped from a jail in northeastern Louisiana at midday Wednesday, and three were quickly caught.

State corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick says officers from four agencies and chase teams from three prisons are after the other four inmates, who are considered dangerous.

Those remaining at large were Joshua Lewis, 26, and Earl Hollins, 24, both convicted in East Baton Rouge Parish; Devario R. Turner, 36, convicted in Franklin Parish, and Leedarius Rogers, 24, convicted in Caddo Parish.

Turner was serving 30 years and Rogers 20 years, both for armed robbery. Lewis was serving 20 years for manslaughter and Hollins 10 years for aggravated assault, simple robbery and possessing a firearm.

The seven got out of the Madison Parish Correctional Center about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A company called LaSalle Corrections runs the jail.

KNOE-TV reports that nearby Madison Parish High School was on lockdown during the search, but students were allowed to go home before 5 p.m.

The three back in custody are identified as Terrell Casby, 28, serving 25 years for armed robbery in Jefferson Parish; Keith Rogers, 37, serving 14 years for two counts of simple robbery in Caddo Parish; and Zamar Tucker, 19, serving 10 years for armed robbery and simple robbery in Caddo Parish.

Louisiana State Police, state Wildlife and Fisheries agents and deputies from the Madison and Richland parish sheriff's offices were after the men, along with chase teams from David Wade, Winn and Richland correctional centers.