7-year sentence in St. Paul gas station stabbing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing another teenage girl in the neck during a fight at a St. Paul gas station last June.

Nyla Murrell-French was sentenced on one count of first-degree assault Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court.

The 17-year-old girl was hospitalized for a collapsed lung and injuries to her jugular. Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Daniel Rait says the victim still suffers from nerve damage.

Rait argued for prison time for Murrell-French, telling the judge about nine theft charges that were filed against her since the assault. The St. Paul Pioneer Press says Murrell-French cried and apologized for what she said was a mistake.

