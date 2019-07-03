8 arrested in Hong Kong for posting personal data on police

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested eight people for posting personal data about police officers on the internet.

Police Superintendent Mohammed Swalikh said Wednesday that officers and their families were threatened after the information was posted. He said more arrests could follow.

The disclosure of personal information came as protesters took to the streets in recent weeks to demonstrate against both the government and the police.

The anti-government movement began targeting the police after officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds blocking major city streets on June 12. Protesters are demanding an independent investigation into the harsher-than-usual crackdown, which police say was justified.