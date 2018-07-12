9 plead guilty in Maryland prison conspiracy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities say nine people, including a former correctional officer, have pleaded guilty for their roles in a bribery conspiracy at a state prison.

State prosecutor Emmet Davitt announced the guilty pleas Thursday in the case at the Jessup Correctional Institution.

Prosecutors say inmate Tyrone Johnson arranged for his sons Travis and Marquis Johnson to pay former correctional officer Warren Wright bribes for Wright to smuggle narcotics inside for Johnson to distribute.

The conspiracy began in November 2015. It lasted more than two years.

A signed plea agreement indicates conspirators met with Wright about 40 times, paying him about $500 each time.

The Johnsons and five others have been sentenced. Sentencing for Wright is pending.

Prosecutors say charges against a second correctional officer and eight other co-conspirators are pending.