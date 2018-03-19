94-year sentence possible in officers' assault

WAGNER, S.D. (AP) — A Wagner man is facing up to 94 years behind bars for nearly running over three police officers at the scene of a vehicle fire in 2016.

Jerrod Zephier has been found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as three misdemeanor charges. The officers were forced to dive out of the way to avoid being hit when Zephier drove drunk into the area where they were working.

The Daily Republic reports Zephier threatened harm to one of the officers as he was arrested. Police had to physically restrain Zephier at the hospital where his blood was drawn because he was so combative.

No sentencing date has been set.

