99-year-old driving on Virginia interstate crashes, dies

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the Virginia interstate crash of a minivan driven by a 99-year-old Florida man who died at the scene.

Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Augusta County. A police spokeswoman said Sunday that Lester P. White of Hobe Sound, Florida, was traveling alone.

Police say White's minivan ran off the right side of the interstate Saturday afternoon, crossed back on the southbound lanes and ran off the right side of the interstate, striking a guardrail and two highway signs. The police release says White wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.