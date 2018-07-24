A year after shooting, no decision on charging officers

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A year after police shot and killed a man under questionable circumstances in northwest Mississippi, authorities have yet to decide whether they will pursue criminal charges against officers involved.

Ismael Lopez died when police came to his Southaven house. An attorney for Lopez's family says police came to the wrong address looking for someone else.

Officers say Lopez had a gun and wouldn't put it down. Murray Wells, the Lopez family attorney, disputes that story. He says officers shot through a closed door and hit Lopez in the back of the head.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion tells WMC-TV that he has recently received autopsy results and is considering whether to present the case to grand jurors.

One officer involved has resigned while the other is on desk duty.

