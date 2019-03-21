ACLU seeks probe after black man detained in Kansas home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties of Kansas has asked Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to investigate the Tonganoxie Police Department following an August incident in which local officers detained a black man moving into his own home.

The ACLU said in a news release Thursday that Karle Robinson was held at gunpoint and handcuffed as he moved into the home he had purchased. Robinson alleges police harassed him and that Police Chief Greg Lawson stopped him from filing a racial bias complaint.

Lawson said he had not seen the press release and would comment later.

ACLU alleges a pervasive culture of racial bias exists in the police department. It requests that the attorney general's office investigate or refer the complaint to the Kansas Commission on Officers Standards and Training.