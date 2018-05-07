AP: 6 kid-on-kid sex assault cases at Army base in Oklahoma

FORT SILL, Okla. (AP) — Army officials are now acknowledging they've investigated reports of child-on-child sexual assaults at Fort Sill.

The disclosure comes amid an Associated Press investigation that found many sexual assault reports among children at U.S. military bases where service member families live have languished in a dead zone of justice, in which victims and offenders go without help.

New documents released to AP show Army criminal investigators opened at least six cases at the southwestern Oklahoma base over a recent 10-year period, concluding five were true.

Initially, Army's Criminal Investigation Command released a list of 223 sexual assaults among juveniles that showed none at Fort Sill.

After reporters challenged the list's accuracy, the agency added 86 cases. It declines to share the number of reports that are still being investigated.