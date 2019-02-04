AP Interview: Ukraine ex-PM accuses president of corruption

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko is registered as a candidate for the presidency at the Central Election Commission Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Presidential vote in Ukraine is to take place on March 31. (Mikhail Palinchak, Presidential Press Service via AP) less Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko is registered as a candidate for the presidency at the Central Election Commission Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Presidential vote in Ukraine is to take place on March 31. (Mikhail ... more Photo: Mikhail Palinchak, AP Photo: Mikhail Palinchak, AP

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, who is running for president in next month's election, has accused the incumbent of corruption.

Tymoshenko told The Associated Press in an interview Monday that President Petro Poroshenko has used his position to enrich himself. She also alleged that Poroshenko's associates have engaged in a sprawling effort to bribe voters to ensure his re-election in the March 31 presidential vote.

Poroshenko's spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko didn't immediately respond to AP requests for comment.

Tymoshenko claimed that voters are being promised 1,000 hryvnia ($37) if they cast their ballot for Poroshenko, adding that she asked the Interior Ministry to investigate.

Recent opinion polls have shown comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who played the nation's president in a popular TV series, surging ahead of Poroshenko and Tymoshenko.