Accountant who embezzled more than $1.2 million gets prison

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman who embezzled more than $1.2 million from her employer has been sentenced to serve two years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta said in a news release that Stantisha Kemp embezzled the money over a six-year period.

She pleaded guilty to wire fraud in March and was sentenced Wednesday. She was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after her prison sentence and to pay restitution of more than $1.2 million.

Kemp was a payroll and accounting manager for an Atlanta-based medical technology company from 2007 to 2013. During that time, prosecutors say, she falsified records and instructed a third-party payroll processing company to send the salary for a doctor who no longer worked at the company to her personal bank accounts each month.