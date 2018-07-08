https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Adams-County-sheriff-s-deputy-shoots-kills-armed-13057902.php
Adams County sheriff's deputy shoots, kills armed suspect
DENVER (AP) — An investigation is underway after an Adams County sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting during a foot chase.
The Denver Post reports deputies were called to a party at a vacant home early Saturday morning when they saw several vehicles speeding away from the scene. The deputies found a crashed car shortly after, and the people inside fled on foot.
Investigators say one of the people who ran pulled a weapon, and one of the deputies opened fire.
Details about the victim and the deputy have not been released, and investigators have not said what kind of weapon the suspect brandished.
